Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.

