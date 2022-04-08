ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

The Pen Is Mightier: Boys & Girls Clubs Sponsoring ‘American Dream Essay Contest’

By Nick Perkins
My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming have announced that the winners of the 'American Dream' Essay Contest will be announced at the state competition, taking place on April 10, 2022 at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper. The competition will be held at 12:00 p.m. "Wyoming students wrote...

mycountry955.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

MacKenzie Scott donates $281 million to Boys & Girls Clubs

MacKenzie Scott has donated $281 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and 62 local Boys & Girls Clubs around the country, the 160-year-old nonprofit announced Thursday. It is the largest public gift Scott has given so far. Scott directed $25 million of the total to the organization’s national...
DAYTON, OH
Nevada Appeal

Fleet Reserve Association sponsors school essay contest

A dozen middle and high school students were awarded cash prizes for their entries into the annual Fleet Reserve Association essay contest. The local Sierra-Tahoe FRA Branch supported this event and acknowledged the winners. This year’s theme was entitled “Why I’m Proud To Be An American.”. The...
CARSON CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Government
Coeur d'Alene Press

DAR honors American history essay contest winner

COEUR d’ALENE — The Lt. George Farragut Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is proud to recognize Reese Alexander as the winner of the American History Essay Contest. Reese is an eighth-grade student at River City Middle School in Post Falls. She was awarded a bronze medal,...
POST FALLS, ID
WANE 15

Boys and Girls Club teaching trades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Skilled trades are becoming less and less popular as collegehas been pushed too many as the only path into adulthood. The Boys and Girls Club in FortWayne Indiana is trying to change that for local students.Project Blueprint has their response to put valuable skills in the hands of the future. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Owens
Madison365

Boys & Girls Clubs to announce State Youth of the Year tonight

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin will announce its 2022 Youth of the Year winner on Tuesday night in an event featuring Green Bay Packer football star Aaron Jones, Milwaukee Bucks legend Sidney Moncrief, Emmy Award winner Charlie Berens, and an all-star cast of club alumni. The Youth of the Year is the highest honor given to a club member.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Boys & Girls Clubs offering vaccine clinics in April

Boys & Girls Clubs offering vaccine clinics in April. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 5 and up in Bakersfield and Lamont through a partnership with the California Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. The clinics listed below are being...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
My Country 95.5

Tickling the Ivories, Do You Remember Wyoming’s Child Prodigy?

James Wilson, youngest of 4, was a child pianist prodigy. Starting his musical journey in Japan at the age of three taking piano lessons like his siblings. At the age of five he was entered in his first youth piano competition where he placed higher than his older siblings. Sending his oldest sibling (his older sister, Chiaki) to a piano camp in Utah she met a man named, Dr. Gary Amano. Dr. Amano, studied piano at New York’s Julliard (yes, like THE Julliard), and has a master’s degree in piano performance. After hearing about Dr. Amano, James’ parents decided to contact him for a lesson for James. Amano was very impressed with James, but said that James technique was not great. James’ normal piano teacher had been teaching him bad technique, making him very tense during his pieces and in his playing.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pen#The American Dream#Essays#American#Cowboy Ethics
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy