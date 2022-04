We talk about our Christian values: It comes up in every election; it comes up in what we teach our children in our schools; it is the decision maker for the church we attend — or if we even attend a place of worship. But somehow when we are faced with what to do with the least fortunate of ‘us,’ our values change. We have no desire at all to consider finding a place for our homeless population. We cannot get involved in helping these lost and helpless souls find a place to rest.

