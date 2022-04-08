ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lincoln Riley happily has gone from life in a fishbowl to life in an aquarium

By Ivan Maisel about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzmcv_0f3Meozc00
Lincoln Riley left one blue-blood program for another when he jumped to USC from Oklahoma. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)

LOS ANGELES – God has a funny way of fulfilling your dreams. He’ll make you the coach at Oklahoma at age 33. He’ll put you in position to prove you’re among the top in your game at an age when most guys are waiting for a break. He’ll provide a path to wealth and comforts you never imagined.

And just as you settle into that new life, He’ll deliver a size 12 cleat right to the groin.

“That’s exactly what it feels like. The pain of that, vs. making sure we appreciate the things we do have,” Lincoln Riley said. “We’ve all heard it many times, but you truly never know.”

Yeah, he’s persona non Sooner, but if you think about it, Riley’s sharp career turn is not all that different from how his entire coaching career has progressed. He has made up his own rules all along.

One year as a walk-on quarterback at Texas Tech, followed by three years as a student coach.

Offensive coordinator at East Carolina at age 26.

Coach at Oklahoma at 33.

Bombshell-dropper at 38.

Riley hopped from one blue-blood program to another, quite different one. Oklahoma plays football; USC performs football. That’s what happens in Los Angeles. A Trojans coach who can’t make his peace with that will not succeed. You buy a $17.2 million house, you attract attention. Riley is an introvert by nature. But the move from living in a goldfish bowl in Norman to the aquarium of Los Angeles has made him more comfortable, not less. There are bigger stars.

The new Trojans coach is painting a picture of watching Super Bowl LVI from Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s box. “That was probably the most L.A. thing I did,” Riley said. “We were the odd people out. There were a lot of people that everybody in the world knows that were in that box. Then there was me and Caitlin.”

Lincoln Riley of Muleshoe, Texas, and Caitlin Riley of Dimmitt, Texas, hung with the swells. They gave each other that can-you-believe-this look several times during the game. Riley chatted up Wayne Gretzky. Kenny Chesney asked for a selfie.

“He came to me, ‘I don’t want to bug you,’ ” Riley said. “I’m like, ‘Dude, number one, you’re Kenny Chesney. You’re not bugging me. Trust me.’ We had a great time. Talked a lot of college football. It was fun. Had to talk about his Vols, of course. But it was fun.”

And just to prove he is fully a southern Californian, Riley couldn’t wait to explain how they beat the postgame traffic.

Lincoln Riley ‘a little more anonymous here’

As Riley directs his first spring practice with the Trojans, he is a fish very much in water. For a guy who measures his words carefully, Riley waxes poetic about his new life.

“We’ll just casually drive down to the beach and eat lunch and walk around, just like it’s nothing,” Riley said. “The ease of being able to do things that we’ve never been able to do easily is the best way of saying it.”

Riley said he understands USC’s need to cater to the media in a competitive pro sports market. Practices are more open. Riley is more open.

“I fought myself on this, too,” Riley said. “In Norman, when I transitioned to become the head coach, (my life) changed a lot. I wasn’t used to being in that position. I was always self-conscious about it. That’s always the part of the job I’ve liked the least. A lot of times I got to where I wouldn’t go out to eat much. People were just fine. It was just, I didn’t want to be in the position of, well, I’ve got to get up from dinner to go take a picture. I didn’t want to put my kids through that, but I didn’t want to be the jerk that says ‘no,’ either. My answer there, a lot of times, was I’m just going to remove myself from it.

“You’re a little more anonymous here. I’m probably a little bit more comfortable in having been in that role. Some of it is probably me growing up, too, and not just the setting.”

Riley did a lot of growing up in five years in Norman. He’s done a lot of growing up in four months in Los Angeles.

One of the most enjoyable calls that Riley made in assembling his staff was to Mississippi State, where he plucked Dave Nichol off Mike Leach’s staff. Two decades ago, when Riley was a walk-on quarterback at Texas Tech whose talent extended only from the neck up, he decided to become a student coach. Nichol, an assistant to Leach then as well, encouraged Riley, mentored him.

“This was a dream destination for him,” Riley said. “He’s always loved it out here. Loved it. He was such a good coach.”

Nichol coached the Trojans’ wide receivers in December and half of January. He didn’t feel well. He had cancer, a virulent form, and died one week before April arrived.

Riley is sitting on the couch in his office, one foot on the floor, one leg stretched on the cushions. He is staring out the window, something he’s been doing more often than usual.

“This was going to be the first real big (job) he was at,” Riley said. “The whole sequencing of it, past what happened, the whole sequencing of it just added – man, makes it even tougher.” He groaned audibly.

Coaches plan for everything. But there aren’t a lot of 38-year-olds anywhere who have a plan for watching someone close to them wither away. Riley visited Nichol every day. It was about all he could do.

“We knew it was a tough diagnosis early, but there was a plan, like there always is,” Riley said. “But he just never could catch a break on it. You get to those certain points where you need some things to turn favorably. It really – nothing really turned favorably on it. All the decisions, all the pivotal points went against him. We knew it wasn’t positive. Nobody – nobody – thought it would have been just a couple of months.”

Riley will recover because, in the end, what choice does he have? You keep going. And you understand that a dream fulfilled guarantees you nothing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Sports
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
Fox News

Dwayne Haskins' comment on wife's last Instagram post comes to light after death: 'Helped me through my storm'

Dwayne Haskins’ comment on his wife’s last picture on social media was brought to light over the weekend following the quarterback’s tragic death in Florida. Kalabrya Haskins last posted on Instagram a picture of her and the NFL quarterback on Valentine’s Day this past February. Her pictures include everything from their vacations and outings on the town to little funny moments the two of them shared together.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Kroenke
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Lincoln Riley
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was trending on social media for his bathroom comments this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a message for his Jackson State football players and their bathroom habits. Sanders wants his players to have more respect for the toilet. No one likes a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishbowl#American Football#Texas Tech#Usc
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Mark Jackson Expected To Be Candidate For NBA Job

There’s more than one NBA coaching vacancy in California. Monday’s news cycle has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after failing to reach the play-in tournament. But the Sacramento Kings are also seeking a reset at head coach, as they are not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SheKnows

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Took Their Daughter to a Baseball Game — & the Photos are Beyond Adorable

Click here to read the full article. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes took their one-year-old daughter Sterling to a Royals baseball game and it was just about as cute of a family gathering as you’d expect. Brittany posted some snapshots from the day, featuring Sterling in a denim dress adorned with heart-shaped pockets and a baseball-themed headband. She also shared a family shot of the couple smiling together in their Royals shirts. “Royal[s] Sunday👑,” Brittany captioned the series of photos. The post got plenty of glowing comments from fans, including the Kansas City Royals’ Instagram account, which left a blue heart emoji. Sterling...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

The Denver Broncos Re-Signed A QB Today

Brett Rypien has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Denver Broncos, according to team reporter Aric DiLalla. The quarterback has spent three years shuttling from Denver’s practice squad to the bench since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019. As the third-stringer behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, he attempted just two passes last season.
DENVER, CO
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
39K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy