Gainesville, FL

Good Morning Gators: Mike Peterson mic'd up; Practice intel; New podcast

By Zach Abolverdi about 8 hours
 3 days ago
Gators outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson (left) working with Lloyd Summerall III. (Photo by Jordan McKendrick/UAA Communications)

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes, and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.

Florida outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson is one of four former NFL players on Billy Napier’s coaching staff.

After retiring from the league in 2014 after 14 seasons, Peterson turned in his cleats for a whistle and started his coaching career.

“I just looked at it more like I’m giving back to the game,” Peterson said. “This game, it’s blessed me along the way and helped me be able to bless a lot of people in my life, whether it be family, friends and neighbors — you always want to give back to the game. And I think coaching, being able to affect college kids is kind of the ultimate way of giving back to the game.”

One of the players at his position is outside linebacker Chief Borders. During his appearance Thursday on the Gators Online Podcast, Borders discussed what it’s been like learning from Peterson this spring.

“Coach P, man, being coached by a Gator Great, Hall of Famer, he’s just a down-to-earth coach,” Borders said. “He’s been in my shoes. He’s walked on this campus in my shoes before and he paved the way for me. I know he was recently at South Carolina, so for him to come back to his home, it’s just great to have him.

“He grew up here, he played here and he has accomplished several milestones being in this program. So for him to coach me, I’m soaking in everything that he’s got to offer. Everything. I’m asking questions on and off the field, getting in extra film studies with him, anything I can possibly get out of him. I’m like a sponge.”

  • Florida football has announced its summer camp schedule, featuring nine dates with eight in June.

