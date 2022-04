While most kids were on Spring Break enjoying a few days off from school, visiting their grandparents, or going somewhere warm, for me, in the Dominican Republic, it was about more than that. We didn't really have "Spring Break" per se, we had "Semana Santa," that week that starts on Palm Sunday and ends on Easter Sunday. For my parents, it was very important to raise me and my siblings in the Catholic faith, and Semana Santa was the most important week of the year for that. It was the week when we celebrated Jesus's passion, death, and resurrection, and we had certain traditions to commemorate it.

