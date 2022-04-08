ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Friday 5: Addressing the schedule concerns from Notre Dame adding Tennessee State

By Patrick Engel about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9HVk_0f3MdFG600
Eddie George (second from left) and Marcus Freeman (second from right) are former Ohio State stars.

Notre Dame's decision to schedule FCS program Tennessee State ends a streak, but it won't harm the Irish's 2023 College Football Playoff case or sour its schedule.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Georgia Is Losing 2 Former 5-Star Recruits

Georgia is losing two former five-star offensive linemen recruits, per a report from Matt Zenitz of On3. Zenitz originally reported that Amarius Mims had entered the transfer portal before adding Clay Webb to the report. Both players are coming off their second year with the Bulldogs. Mims is one of...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
On3.com

Nick Saban delivers blunt assessment on need for leadership on Alabama roster

After the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship last season, Alabama saw a lot of turnover on the roster due to departures to the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, as the team partakes in spring ball, the Crimson Tide team is seeing some new faces and some familiar faces taking on new roles throughout the roster. With all of the changes, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for more leadership up and down the roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
39K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy