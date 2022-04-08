Friday 5: Addressing the schedule concerns from Notre Dame adding Tennessee State

After the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship last season, Alabama saw a lot of turnover on the roster due to departures to the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, as the team partakes in spring ball, the Crimson Tide team is seeing some new faces and some familiar faces taking on new roles throughout the roster. With all of the changes, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for more leadership up and down the roster.

