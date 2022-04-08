Horse and cattle manure hauling

Saving calves during calving season is key to a profitable operation. However, don’t sacrifice your own safety in the process. First things first, it is important to establish a Veterinary Client Patient Relationship (VCPR) with the local veterinarian, getting them acquainted with your operation and your cows. One of the worst things that can happen to a producer is needing a vet and not having one who’s familiar with your operation. Keeping veterinarian contact information close at hand can help a beef producer take quick action when necessary.

AGRICULTURE ・ 18 DAYS AGO