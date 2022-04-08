ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life

By WLOX Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before turning the gun himself, said authorities Friday morning. The murder-suicide happened Thursday...

www.fox10tv.com

