Republicans are taking aim at Disney over the media company's opposition to a new Florida law that critics call the "don't say gay" legislation. "For Disney to come out and put a statement and say that the bill should have never passed and that they are going to actively work to repeal it, I think one was fundamentally dishonest, but two I think that crossed the line," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "This state is governed by the interests of the people of the state of Florida. It is not based on the demands of California corporate executives. They do not run this state. They do not control this state."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO