New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes odds, picks and predictions

The New York Islanders (32-28-9) fight to stay alive in the playoff hunt against the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes (46-17-8) Friday at PNC Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we look at the Islanders vs. Hurricanes odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Islanders had their four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday in a 3-2 loss at the Dallas Stars. The Isles are 6-4 over their last 10 outings and are 13 points behind the Washington Capitals for a playoff spot with 13 games to go.

The Canes made a mess Thursday as they trailed the Buffalo Sabres 2-0 after the first frame, but they climbed back on top with a 5-3 win. Carolina has been wildly inconsistent with five wins in its last 10 games.

Islanders at Hurricanes odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Money line: Islanders +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Hurricanes -180 (bet $180 to win $100)

Islanders +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Hurricanes -180 (bet $180 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Islanders +1.5 (-190) | Hurricanes -1.5 (+145)

Islanders +1.5 (-190) | Hurricanes -1.5 (+145) Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Islanders at Hurricanes projected goalies

Ilya Sorokin (22-14-7, 2.30 GAA, .927 SV%, 6 SO) vs. Frederik Andersen (33-12-3, 2.07 GAA, .926 SV%, 4 SO)

Sorokin is believed to be ready to return from an upper-body injury that has kept him out since March 27. He was shelled in his only appearance against Carolina this year when he allowed 5 goals on 40 shots Oct. 14.

Andersen is looking to right the ship after allowing 7 goals through two losses in April. He beat the Islanders opposite Sorokin in that first meeting and stopped 25 of 28 shots in the process. His 2.07 GAA and .926 SV% are both slated for career-best marks.

Islanders at Hurricanes odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3

The Canes have won nine out of the last 10 meetings against the Isles, with the Islanders’ last win coming in 2018. NYI has been gritty lately, and they could easily push this to OT to secure a point. Carolina is 26-6-4 at home, and they’re too good to bet against with Sorokin coming back with potential rust.

Take the chalky HURRICANES (-180).

There isn’t much value in taking the Islanders +1.5, even though we’re pegging them to lose by a goal. Conversely, the Canes have been too inconsistent to count on putting this one away convincingly. PASS.

There have been 6 goals scored in four of the last six meetings between these two squads, and the Over is 4-1 in the last five in Carolina. It could go either way, and the evenly priced totals reflect that.

We’re going to lean Over here because Sorokin, as good as he has been all year, allowed 5 goals to the Canes already once this season and he’s returning from a lengthy layoff. Take the OVER 5.5 (-110).

