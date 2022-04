VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents receiving calls from the Vigo County Sheriff’s office demanding money to avoid arrest should know, its a scam. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office says they have been getting reports of residents getting calls claiming to be them, or a “Terre Haute Sheriff’s Department”. The caller then explains that the victim has a warrant out for their arrest.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 17 DAYS AGO