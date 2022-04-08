Bruins Sweep Coweta Day 1

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Baseball team was swept by Campus on Friday night at Hobart-Detter Field 11-2 and 14-0 in 5 innings. Hutchinson (1-5) fell behind early in game one and couldn't come back in an 11-2 loss to Haysville Campus on Friday. Haysville Campus scored on a single by Jake Jost and a fielder's choice by Caleb Smith in the second inning.. Hutch lost despite out-hitting Haysville Campus ten to five. In the second inning, Haysville Campus got their offense started. Haysville Campus scored one run when Jost singled. Haysville Campus broke the game open by scoring six runs in the fifth inning. Ian Davis, Aidan Williams, Grady Clements, and Christian Sicard each drove in runs during the inning. Jacob Vulgamore was the winning pitcher for Haysville Campus. Vulgamore lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out six and walking zero. Kyan Caudillo threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.. Maliki Miller took the loss for the Salthawks . Miller surrendered four runs on one hit over two and two-thirds innings.. The Salthawks totaled ten hits in the game. Carter Morgan, Kinser Newquist , and Caiden Beavers each racked up multiple hits for Hutchinson. Beavers, Newquist , and Morgan each managed two hits to lead the Salthawks.

