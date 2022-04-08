ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

20 Things You Might Not Know About Birthday Boy Izzy Stradlin

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36EsJ0_0f3M8XBE00
Photo: Getty Images

On April 8th, 1962, Izzy Stradlin was born in Lafayette, Indiana. We all know he went on to become the original guitarist for Guns N’ Roses , but here are 20 things you might not know about the now 59-year-old rocker:

1. Izzy’s real name is actually Jeffrey Dean Isbell . In high school, he went by Izzy because of his last name. As far as where Stradlin came from, it’s rumored to be a sexual reference.

2. Izzy’s father was an engraver and his mother worked for a phone company. They divorced when Izzy was eight.

3. When asked about what he did growing up, Izzy said that because he lived in a small town, there wasn’t much to do, adding, “We rode bikes, smoked pot, got into trouble – it was pretty Beavis and But-Head actually.”

4. Izzy’s biggest musical influence was his dad’s mother, who played drums in a swing jazz band.

5. Izzy’s first instrument was not a guitar – it was drums.

6. Izzy formed his first band with his high school buddies, including William Bailey , who would later go by the name Axl Rose . They played cover songs in a garage.

7. Izzy graduated high school with a D average, but was the only original member of Guns N’ Roses get his high school diploma.

8. Stradlin moved to LA after high school and joined a punk band called Naughty Women . Their first show was a bad experience for Izzy – audience members jumped on stage and started attacking them.

9. Izzy’s next band was The Atoms , but while a part of that group, someone stole his drum kit from his car so he switched to bass. He then joined a heavy metal band called Shire and started playing rhythm guitar.

10. After Shire, Stradlin formed the GN’R precursor Hollywood Rose in 1983with Axl, who had also moved to LA.

11. During the peak of his drug use, Izzy famously was arrested in 1989 for urinating on the floor of an airplane, verbally abusing a flight attendant and smoking in the non-smoking section. He was sentenced to one-year probation and during that time, he sobered up.

12. Stradlin once explained that his sobriety had a lot to do with his leaving Guns N’ Roses in 1991 saying, “When you’re f***ed up, you’re more likely to put up with things you wouldn’t normally put up with.”

13. After leaving GN’R, Izzy went back to Lafayette, Indiana and formed Izzy Stradlin and the Ju Ju Hounds . They put out one album in 1992, which was self-titled.

14. In 1995, Izzy released his first-ever album not under a band name. It was called 117° and he followed it up in 1999 with Ride On .

15. Izzy was asked to join Velvet Revolver , which featured GN’R alumni like Slash , Matt Sorum and Duff McKagan . He helped with songwriting as the band formed but later bowed out because he didn’t want to deal with life on the road and he didn’t want to work with a lead singer.

16. Stradlin’s last few albums have been released through iTunes . His latest was 2010’s Wave of Heat .

17. Izzy did not attend the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2012 when Guns N’ Roses was honored.

18. Izzy’s favorite actor is Malcolm McDowell

19. Izzy’s favorite food is Indian cuisine.

20. The first concert Izzy ever went to was David Cassidy , but the first band he was a big fan of was Three Dog Night .

Happy birthday Izzy!

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir as fans notice the same thing

Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency has been a sure-fire hit and people are still talking about the promotional photos for the event. The country music star thrilled fans last year when she announced tickets for had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
City
Lafayette, IN
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire admits she is 'broken hearted' after paying tribute to eight friends who died in 1991

Reba McEntire has paid tribute to the eight members of her band who died in 1991. The singer shared that she still had a "broken heart", 31 years after road manager Jim Hammon, keyboardist and bandleader Kirk Cappello, fellow keyboardist Joey Cigainero, drummer Tony Saputo, guitarists Michael Thomas and Chris Austin, bassist Terry Jackson and backup singer Paula Kaye Evans, and two pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger, died when their plane crashed in Michigan.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duff Mckagan
Person
Malcolm Mcdowell
Person
David Cassidy
Person
Izzy Stradlin
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Matt Sorum
HollywoodLife

Pam Anderson Looks Stunning In High-Slit White Gown On The Arm Of Son Brandon In NYC

The ‘Baywatch’ icon dished about her new role in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway, saying she ‘needed’ the part. Pamela Anderson is “back” with her new role in Chicago and she couldn’t be any more stunning while promoting it! The Baywatch icon, 54, was a vision in white as she graced the Good Morning America set on Wednesday (March 23) to discuss taking on the role of Roxie Hart. Pamela arrived in a gorgeous, cold-shoulder gown with her 25-year-old Brandon Thomas Lee –whom she shares with rocker Tommy Lee — and told the hosts, “I’ve been gone for awhile, but I’m back.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns N Roses#Atoms
musictimes.com

Taylor Hawkins Pain: Late Drummer ALMOST Left Foo Fighters Before Death Due to THIS

Taylor Hawkins almost spent his last years without Foo Fighters. Since 1997, Hawkins had been sharing his talent with Foo Fighters after officially replacing William Goldsmith who quit the band due to Dave Grohl's perfectionism. The late drummer himself experienced Grohl's attitude that it almost made him leave his post.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares sweet snap with husband to celebrate wonderful news

Miranda Lambert has had an incredibly exciting few months in her career, with everything from sell-out shows to awards. While the country singer is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, she is always supported by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and shared one particularly memorable picture of the pair celebrating her success back in October when she marked her induction into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bobby Rydell: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Dead At 79

Bobby Rydell, who became a teen idol in the 1960s and starred in the film ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ sadly died of pneumonia at the age of 79. Here are five things about him. Bobby Rydell, who became a pop idol in the 1960s, died at the age of 79 on Apr. 5. The singer’s death was caused by pneumonia, according to Variety, and he was just days away from his 80th birthday. The sad news was confirmed by Bobby’s longtime friend and radio legend, Jerry Blavat, Variety further reported.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy