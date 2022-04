SPRINGFIELD — Most regular inpatients at Baystate Health hospitals can now receive two visitors and not just one under new rules announced Thursday. Baystate Health put Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer and Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield on its “green tier” as COVID-19 cases decline.

