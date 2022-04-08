Philadelphia Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park

Long before Disneyland was a gleam in Mickey Mouse’s eyes, captains of industry in Philadelphia saw the financial potential of amusement parks. Opening in the mid-1890s, Willow Grove Park and Woodside Park drew residents from densely-packed row house neighborhoods to the pastoral beauty of Montgomery County and West Fairmount Park. The impetus for both parks was the innovation of the trolley car system, from horse-drawn to electric.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 DAYS AGO