The tense relationship between Kandi Burruss and Russell Spencer, also known as Big Block, has been well-documented. The Grammy winner shares a daughter, her eldest child Riley Buruss, with Block, and there was even a time when they all appeared on Real Housewives in Atlanta where they aired out their family business. It was revealed that Block didn't have much of a relationship with Riley, something that he blamed on Kandi and his daughter, and last year, Block sat down for an interview where he called the singer a "side chick."

