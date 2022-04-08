Leclerc keeps Ferrari on top in second Melbourne practice

The two BMW M4 GT3s that lost their best laps in yesterday’s qualifying following post-race technical inspection each exceeded the IMSA-mandated engine speed limit of 7,000rpm on three laps. The No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M4 GT3 and the Turner Motorsports No. 96 both lost their best laps and will start farther back than they initially qualified. The No. 25 will start almost dead last in the field, sixth among the GTD PRO cars, while the No. 96 will start eighth in GTD, 18th overall. There is no official explanation from either BMW or IMSA as to what conditions led to cars from two different teams having the issue, except a suggestion that IMSA’s specified maximum speed may differ from the car’s FIA homologation. The No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW that qualified on the GTD pole was not affected.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO