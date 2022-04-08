ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Leclerc keeps Ferrari on top in second Melbourne practice

By Michael Lamonato
racer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Lecler kept Ferrari on top in second practice for the Australian Grand Prix, beating Max Verstappen to the top spot by a quarter of a second. Ferrari had things all its own way for much of the session, the red cars looking clearly more comfortable around the revised circuit layout...

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
racer.com

Ferrari Racing Days thrills at Daytona

Ferrari completed the first day of racing action Saturday as part of Ferrari Racing Days at Daytona International Speedway. With Coppa Shell categories running in the afternoon hours, and Trofeo Pirelli running into the evening under the lights at the World Center of Racing, the thousands of spectators in attendance delighted in a day full of on-track action and fierce competition.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Evans outpaces Frijns and Vandoorne in Rome E-Prix race 1

Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans claimed victory on the streets of Rome for the second time in his ABB FIA Formula E World Championship career, pulling away from the field leading Envision Racing’s Robin Frijns and Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne in third in the first of two races on the 19-turn, 3.385km/2.1-mile street circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Lerclerc wins again as Verstappen hits trouble in Australia

Charles Leclerc dominated the Australian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen retired with another apparent power unit problem. The poleman was cleanly away from the grid and kept Verstappen at bay in the early laps, but it soon became clear the Dutchman was struggling. He reported severe graining on his left-front medium tire and locked up several times in the tricky final sector, dropping a lot of time to the leading Ferrari.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Bourdais goes from first to last to first in stunning Long Beach IMSA victory

After taking the pole with a record-smashing lap on Friday afternoon, Sebastien Bourdais said that the No. 01 Chip Ganasssi Cadillac squad needed to avoid shooting themselves in the foot like they had at Daytona and Sebring. Little did Bourdais know that he would be the one pulling the trigger and the surgeon removing the slug and sewing up the wound.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Kevin Magnussen
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Lance Stroll
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Esteban Ocon
racer.com

Sainz “didn’t react accordingly” to frustrations

Carlos Sainz admits that he pushed too hard to recover lost ground early in the Australian Grand Prix, resulting in going off onto the grass at Turn 9 and spinning into the gravel on lap two because he “didn’t react accordingly” to a poor start to the race.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Two Pilot Challenge teams scrambling to make Laguna Seca after Sebring crash

Two IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge teams have been forced to find backup cars in order to participate at Laguna Seca after a heavy crash at Sebring. Both chassis, the No. 3 JG Wentworth Racing Toyota Supra and the No. 77 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Elantra TCR, were damaged beyond repair after Kyle Marcelli collided with Mason Filippi at the high-speed Turn 9. Marcelli and Filippi were uninjured.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Leclerc blitzes Verstappen with last-gasp Australian GP pole lap

Charles Leclerc will start the Australian Grand Prix from pole position after beating Max Verstappen to top spot in an unpredictable qualifying session. Verstappen had seized the momentum in the disrupted final segment, which had been red flagged halfway through for a Fernando Alonso smash, and held provisional pole when the checkered flag fell. But Leclerc was last on the road and purple first and last sectors blew away Verstappen’s best time to take pole by a comfortable 0.286s.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Ganassi's IMSA expansion pays off

Chip Ganassi Racing’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team expanded from one to two cars for 2022, re-branding itself as Cadillac Racing in the process. And with the exception of Renger van der Zande, the driving squad is all new, with Sebastien Bourdais joining van der Zande in the 01 and Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn teaming up in the 02 DPi-V.R. Other changes included bringing Danielle Shepherd over from Alex Palou’s IndyCar team to engineer the 02. It may have looked rough in the beginning, but now it appears two cars was a good idea.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull Racing#Spaniard
racer.com

Penske not feeling threatened by F1's American expansion

Roger Penske isn’t bothered by Formula 1’s ongoing expansion into the North American market. With the recent confirmation of F1’s third race in the United States, the owner of the NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway says next year’s visits by F1 to Circuit of The Americas, Miami, and the new Las Vegas street race can only help the prosperity of his domestic open-wheel championship.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

IMSA Long Beach pre-race news and notes

The two BMW M4 GT3s that lost their best laps in yesterday’s qualifying following post-race technical inspection each exceeded the IMSA-mandated engine speed limit of 7,000rpm on three laps. The No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M4 GT3 and the Turner Motorsports No. 96 both lost their best laps and will start farther back than they initially qualified. The No. 25 will start almost dead last in the field, sixth among the GTD PRO cars, while the No. 96 will start eighth in GTD, 18th overall. There is no official explanation from either BMW or IMSA as to what conditions led to cars from two different teams having the issue, except a suggestion that IMSA’s specified maximum speed may differ from the car’s FIA homologation. The No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW that qualified on the GTD pole was not affected.
LONG BEACH, CA
racer.com

McLaren improvement ‘might be as good as it gets’

McLaren took its best result of the season in the Australian Grand Prix after finishing fifth and sixth. But far from declaring it proof of a turnaround in form, Lando Norris warned that “this might be as good as it gets for a while.”. Norris qualified fourth and finished...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
racer.com

Hamilton delighted by Mercedes’ 3-4 results

Lewis Hamilton described Mercedes taking third and fourth place in the Australian Grand Prix as “an amazing result” despite still struggling for performance thanks to the car’s porpoising problems. Hamilton finished fourth, one place behind teammate George Russell after the duo swapped places during the pit stops...
MERCEDES, TX
racer.com

Long Beach late yellow made no difference for podium finishers

Josef Newgarden had done enough to secure victory at Sunday’s Long Beach Grand Prix even before the late yellow flag essentially guaranteed it, according to the two drivers who chased him across the line. Newgarden, who took the lead during the second and final round of pitstops, weathered a...
LONG BEACH, CA
racer.com

Evans completes Rome E-Prix sweep

Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans claimed back-to-back victories in the Rome E-Prix doubleheader of races with a dramatic win in Round 5 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The New Zealander led poleman Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah) in second and Envision Racing’s Robin Frijns, who couldn’t top...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

“I'm trying to find my center again” - O'Ward

Pato O’Ward is searching for something that isn’t exactly lost but certainly feels like it’s gone missing. Coming off a starring performance in last year’s NTT IndyCar Series season where he won two races and vied for the championship for Arrow McLaren SP, the easy and instant speed the Mexican displayed in 2021 has proven elusive to summon when it’s been needed. From testing for the McLaren F1 team in December to testing the driver market, a few new layers of complexity — dreaming of the future in both regards — have emerged in recent months.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

SRO GT America returns to Sonoma April 15-17

After an action-packed two-race weekend at St. Pete, GT America Powered by AWS will make its way to Sonoma Raceway April 15-17. The 28-car field is composed of GT4 and SRO3 entries. George Kurtz follows his St. Pete Race 2 win in the No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by Riley Motorsports...
SONOMA, CA
racer.com

Newgarden holds off Grosjean and Palou to win in Long Beach

Josef Newgarden finally added a Long Beach victory to his career resume after claiming a hard-fought NTT IndyCar Series win on the famed Southern Californian street course on Sunday. After spending the first stint trying to keep polesitter Colton Herta in sight, Newgarden jumped the Andretti Autosport car during the...
LONG BEACH, CA
racer.com

PRUETT: Three is Penske's magic number

Andretti had it and lost it. Ganassi had it and lost it. Penske grabbed it and never let go. After Josef Newgarden drove with authority on Sunday at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and gave his boss three straight wins to open the season, it’s time to give full credit to The Captain and team president Tim Cindric for an offseason move that’s paying off in massive ways.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Grosjean leads incident-filled Saturday IndyCar practice

Romain Grosjean topped a manic second NTT IndyCar Series practice session on the streets of Long Beach on Saturday morning, while Jimmie Johnson’s tough start to the weekend snowballed with a second trip into the barriers. A combination of a busy track and stoppages for minor incidents during the...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy