Even though her husband Maks is home safe, the ‘DWTS’ pro admitted that she’s still ‘struggling to get through some days’ amidst Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. Peta Murgatroyd, 35, expressed her despair at the tragic situation occurring in Ukraine. “This is continually breaking my heart,” she said on her Instagram Stories March 16, according to People. The Dancing with the Stars pro went on, “I’m struggling to get through some days. Sometimes I have great days, other days I have terrible days because I just can’t get this out of my head. I’ve walked those streets, I’ve been there. It is such a beautiful country. And the children that are dying right now.”

WORLD ・ 26 DAYS AGO