Kansas City, MO

Royals win on opening day

 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. capped his highly anticipated big league debut with his first hit, a go-ahead double with two outs...

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
Springer, Manoah help Blue Jays blank Yankees 3-0

George Springer answered booing fans with a two-run homer and an RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays made three sparkling defensive plays in a 3-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday night, Alek Manoah (1-0) struck out seven in six innings, helping the Blue Jays extend their Yankee Stadium win streak to five.
MLB
Cleveland earns split in series with Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steven Kwan kept up an historic start to his big league career with a bases-loaded triple, Oscar Mercado added a two-run homer and the Cleveland Guardians beat Kansas City 10-7 to split their season-opening series. Kwan became the first player in big league history to begin his career by reaching base at least three times in each of his first four games. He was 9 of 13 for the series, reaching base in 15 of 19 plate appearances. Logan Allen earned the win for with two scoreless innings of relief in his first appearance of the season. Jake Brentz took the loss for the Royals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Guardians cruise by the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians won for the first time with their new name as hot-starting rookie Steven Kwan went 5 for 5 in a 17-3 romp over the Kansas City Royals. Oscar Mercado hit a grand slam during a five-RBI performance and Owen Miller drove in a career-high four runs. Cleveland had lost its first two games since changing this season to the Guardians from the Indians, its name since 1915. Kwan had four singles and a double, was hit by a pitch and scored four runs. The 24-year-old outfielder made his major league debut on opening day and is 8 for 10 in three games so far. Mercado connected for his first career grand slam off Taylor Clarke in the first inning, capping a six-run burst.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Liberty look to wrangle expansion Outlaws in Billings

Following a dominant non-league win last week, the Salina Liberty will resume CIF play on Sunday evening in Billings as they get their first look at the expansion Outlaws. The Outlaws have just one league game under their belt coming into week five but will be playing their first-ever home game in front of what is expected to be a rowdy crowd.
BILLINGS, MT
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Took Their Daughter to a Baseball Game — & the Photos are Beyond Adorable

Click here to read the full article. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes took their one-year-old daughter Sterling to a Royals baseball game and it was just about as cute of a family gathering as you’d expect. Brittany posted some snapshots from the day, featuring Sterling in a denim dress adorned with heart-shaped pockets and a baseball-themed headband. She also shared a family shot of the couple smiling together in their Royals shirts. “Royal[s] Sunday👑,” Brittany captioned the series of photos. The post got plenty of glowing comments from fans, including the Kansas City Royals’ Instagram account, which left a blue heart emoji. Sterling...
KANSAS CITY, MO
