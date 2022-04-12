ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Use Your Costco Membership To Save on Easter Gathering

By Sam DiSalvo
 1 day ago
Easter is Sunday, April 17. With so little time to prepare, it can feel overwhelming to try to go to several stores to find food, decorations and Easter basket goodies.

However, with a Costco membership, you can make your life a lot easier . A Gold Star Costco Membership costs $60 annually, and it can help you save hundreds every year. For Easter, Costco has some particularly good deals you should check out.

Mrs. Fields Easter Deluxe Basket

Price: $44.99

This tasty mix of cookies and brownies is actually sold out on the Mrs. Fields website, but you can still snag it at Costco.com. Plus, it’s $10 off the original price, so you’re saving even more. The basket is packed with desserts, including 48 Assorted Nibblers® Bite-Sized Cookies, 12 Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip, 12 Oatmeal Raisin, 12 Triple Chocolate Chip and 12 White Chocolate Macadamia Nut cookies. It’s sure to be a favorite at any Easter gathering, plus you can save the basket to use for next year.

A’cappella Easter Egg BevBombs

Price: $24.99 for 12

This same package of Easter egg hot chocolate is currently going for $41.90 at Walmart. You can get it for half off at Costco right now. Each package of hot chocolate is made with a mix of milk and dark chocolates, mini marshmallows and yellow pastel white chocolate stripes.

Dixie Ultra Paper Plates

Price: $18.99 for 300

If you’re hosting an Easter get-together, it can be stressful enough to prepare for it without having a ton of dishes to wash afterward as well. Save the trouble and pick up this pack of 300 paper plates for $5 less than you’ll find on Amazon.

Heavyweight Plastic Forks

Price: $13.49 for 500

Pick up 500 plastic forks for under $15 at Costco. It’s enough to last for multiple Easter get-togethers, and this pack costs a whopping $15 less than it would if you picked up the same item at Walmart.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

Price: $23.99 for 12 two-ply rolls

Stock up on paper towels to quickly clean up any spills at your Easter gathering. Get 12 rolls for $20 less than what you would spend at Walmart. You’re also getting an extra $5 off Costco’s price when you buy the rolls during this promotional period.

Idahoan Real Premium Mashed Potatoes

Price: $8.79 for 3.25 pounds

Save big on this favorite side by shopping at Costco. This same amount of mashed potatoes is going for $13.98 at Walmart and $14.90 on Amazon.

50-Stem Easter Quad Roses

Price: $44.99

Costco’s well-known floral arrangements can get pricey, especially when a holiday is making the prices skyrocket even higher. Walmart is selling a 50-stem arrangement of roses for $56.98 right now, but you can save more than $10 when you opt to shop for flowers at Costco. You also have the option to send these along to someone with a personalized message to spread a little Easter joy.

Jona Michelle Kids’ Spring Dress

Price: $19.99

If you’re looking for the perfect Easter dress for your child but don’t want to spend a fortune, Costco has you covered. The best part: If you have to get a couple outfits for your kids, you’re in luck. You get $10 off the total price when you buy two of these dresses. There are multiple styles and colors available at this price, to fit all tastes.

Mumm Napa 3 Bottle Beverage Tub

Price: $119.97

Going to an Easter brunch? This set will make you a hit.

Not only do you get three bottles of sparkling wine, but you also get a huge assortment of snacks, including Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Garlic Onion Dip Mix, Ministry of Snacks Bacon Habanero Bites, Buiteman Cheddar Cheese Biscuits, Godiva Signature Milk Chocolate Mini Bars, Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles, Sconza Chocolate Coconut Cashews. Plus, you get two chic glasses to cheers with.

Note: This deal is available only in California.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

