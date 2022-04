Sedona News – The upper portion of Cathedral Rock Trail will temporarily close to the public for construction starting March 16. The closure will remain in place through April 30, but could lift earlier if construction work ends sooner. The Forest Service Red Rock Trail Crew will be reconstructing rock walls and check steps during the closure. [...] The post Portion of Cathedral Rock Trail to close for maintenance starting March 16 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 29 DAYS AGO