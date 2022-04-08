Ukraine news - live: 5 children among 50 killed in Kramatorsk bombing as Russia accused of ‘brutal depravity’

The death toll of an airstrike on a railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine has increased to 50 people, including five children, according to the region’s governor.

Thirty-eight people died at the train station and another wounded 12 died later in hospital, Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

In total, 98 people – 16 children, 4 women and 36 men – were taken to hospital, he said, after the attack on the station that has been used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment from Russian forces.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the “unconscionable” targeting of fleeing civilians at the station in the separatist-controlled Donetsk region, and said it showed the “depths” to which Vladimir Putin ’s army has “sunk.”

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova described the attack as a “crime against humanity.”

The Kremlin said the casualties were a “huge tragedy” for Russia .