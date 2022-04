BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a multi-million dollar project that's been in the works for several years and you paid for it. Monday, we got an update on the Metro Rail turnstiles. Our partners at Investigative Post reported in 2019 that the plan was to have them up and running in 2020. But you can see them covered with plastic not being used.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO