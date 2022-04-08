ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Police Search for UPS Burglar

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexarkana Arkansas police are asking for help from the community identifying the individual...

WTAJ

Police search for Richland Walmart shoplifter

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for the responsible for a theft that occurred at the Walmart in Richland Township. On March 11 around 12:30 p.m., an unknown person stole merchandise from the store before driving away in a red Ford Edge, according to the Richland Township Police Department. Anyone with information on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for suspect in Johnstown shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown police are attempting to identify an individual involved in a shooting from last week. The shooting happened at the Solomon Homes in Johnstown March 10. The man seen getting out of the car in the video is currently being sought for his involvement. Police originally arrived to find one suspect […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
KTAL

Teen charged in shooting of Shreveport gas station clerk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a juvenile is charged in connection with the shooting of a Shreveport gas station clerk overnight. Officers were called just before midnight to the Circle K near the corner of Jefferson Paige Road and Pines Road after a customer went into the convenience store and found an employee on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KATU.com

Lynnwood couple tied up while suspects burglarize home

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – Police are searching for suspects who tied up a couple while burglarizing their Lynnwood home late Wednesday night. The burglary has led officers to say they believe this could be part of something bigger. It started Wednesday night around 9:40 p.m. when the two suspects shattered...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Texoma's Homepage

21-year-old shot dead in Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials are investigating a manslaughter that happened Wednesday morning in Burkburnett. Fred Tillman, Director of Public Safety with Burkburnett Police said around 1 a.m. police were called to a home for possible gunshots. When they arrived to the scene they found a 21-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound. The name of […]
BURKBURNETT, TX

