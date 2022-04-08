Flood Warning issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Glasscock; Lower Brewster County; Mitchell; Presidio Valley; Reagan; Scurry; Terrell; Upton RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Scurry, Mitchell, Glasscock, Upton, Reagan, Terrell, Chinati Mountains, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...Tuesday morning to evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

