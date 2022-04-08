ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Giant Pothole Damages Cars on I81 in Northern Broome

By Kathy Whyte
KISS 104.1
KISS 104.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities say they don’t know if heavy rain April 7-8 is to blame for a giant pothole that damaged over a half-dozen vehicles in Interstate 81 in Northern Broome overnight. Broome County Emergency Services...

kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Potholes causing hundreds of dollars in damage to cars

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s a winter tradition: Snowy weather invariably leads to an epidemic of potholes and this year is no different. Bob Becker, the district maintenance engineer for MODOT in the St. Louis district, told News 4, “February was a rough month for us. A lot of freeze, thaw cycles and a lot of temperature changes. This does seem like an extreme year, I think it’s pretty typical overall.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLive

Northern Michigan man killed when car goes airborne, hits tree

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI -- A 41-year-old Afton man was killed Sunday morning in a single-car crash on Old Onaway Road near Eddy Road. According to 9 & 10 News, a passerby came across the crash around 7 a.m Sunday and contacted police. Police say James Soules Jr. was pronounced dead...
AFTON, MI
KISS 104.1

Woman Leads Police on Slow-Speed Chase, Blocks I81 in Binghamton

A Binghamton woman is accused of fighting with Sheriff’s Deputies who pulled her over in a stolen vehicle on March 16. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say 42-year-old Julia Frink was arrested following a short, slow-speed pursuit Wednesday evening that ended with the stolen car stopping on Interstate 81 South, blocking traffic and Frink refusing to get out of the car.
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broome County, NY
Traffic
County
Broome County, NY
City
Whitney Point, NY
Broome County, NY
Cars
Central Illinois Proud

15-year-old crashes stolen vehicle, PPD squad cars damaged

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash on Main and University in Peoria prompted a road closure temporarily. According to police, shots were fired at 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of W. McClure on Monday. The vehicle was identified as stolen, and officers chased it to University and Main, where it was crashed by the 15-year-old male driver.
PEORIA, IL
torquenews.com

Gas Thieves are Damaging Cars

News of late has shown that gas thievery is on the rise with rising gas prices. Worse yet, criminals are resorting to methods that are damaging cars. Here are some examples of how it’s done and what you can do to protect yourself. Gas Thievery Back in the Good...
GAS PRICE
Y-105FM

Cash For A Clunk? You Can File A Claim For Pothole Damage In Minnesota

Tis the season for dodging potholes, fa-la-la-la la-la-la! Hey, potholes happen, it's a fact of life here in Minnesota. They often start off small, and they seemingly grow by the hour with each car, truck, or semi clunking into the open crack in the pavement. But did you know that if your vehicle suffers damage from a pothole on a state highway or on some city streets you can file a claim and possibly recoup some money for damages caused to your vehicle?
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Potholes#Heavy Rain#Traffic Accident#I81#The State D O T
NEWS10 ABC

Troy PD: Firework explodes, damages car on 5th street

Monday night, members of the Troy Police Department responded to the area of 61 5th Street in Troy for what they originally thought was a single shot fired. After officers arrived, they learned that a firework had actually been detonated in the area, causing severe damage to a car parked on the side of the road.
TROY, NY
wdhn.com

Body found in a pond near the Chattahoochee River

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Columbia Fire and Rescue began their search for the body of a Columbia man after receiving a call Sunday night about a boat being overturned on a small pond near the Chattahoochee River. When first responders arrived at the scene, all that was found was...
COLUMBIA, AL
98.1 The Hawk

Pa. Moves Forward With Possible Toll Bridge on I81 in Susquehanna

Pennsylvania appears to be moving forward with a plan that might end up charging motorists a toll to travel over a bridge on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. According to a report by the Associated Press, Governor Tom Wolf’s administration has picked a consortium of companies to manage construction on up to nine major interstate bridges where the upgrades are to be paid for by tolls.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KBTX.com

Strong winds cause damage in northern Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A home in the north Brazos County community of Kurten was damaged by strong winds Monday night. Two residents were inside the home off FM 2038 during the storm and said it was moved several feet off its foundation. Several trees were also damaged by the winds, including one that fell on the home.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Cameras Capture Fiery Crash Involving Suspected Impaired Driver In North Metro

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a box truck on a north metro overpass Monday afternoon, causing a fiery chain reaction. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 10 over MN 65 in Spring Lake Park. RAW VIDEO: Car Strikes Box Truck On Metro Highway A MnDOT camera captured the incident, showing a speeding sedan driving erratically onto the highway from an on-ramp. The sedan strikes the front of the eastbound box truck, causing the truck driver to overcorrect and smash into the highway’s side wall, nearly driving off the overpass onto MN 65. The box truck then becomes engulfed in flames. There were only two drivers involved in the crash, and both suffered injuries described as non-life threatening. Investigators suspect the driver of the sedan was “driving while impaired.” The state patrol is investigating. Eastbound Hwy. 10 is still closed as of early Monday evening.
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN
KWQC

Bettendorf woman leads police on car chase, damages squad cars

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman in Bettendorf is facing multiple charges including criminal mischief and intimidation with a serious weapon after intentionally damaging squad cars Saturday night. According to the criminal complaint, 33-year-old Alkia Ross was driving a a white Chevrolet Impala when Illinois police attempted to pull her...
BETTENDORF, IA
Shropshire Star

How to get desert sand off your car without damaging the paint

This is how to remove recent Saharan dust from your car. You might have noticed your car has suddenly gone from clean to very mucky-looking in the last few days, even if it hasn’t turned a wheel. The reason for this is because of a Saharan red dust cloud...
CARS
Pyramid

House fire in Orem causes major damage to home, car and RV

The Orem City Fire Department responded with all fire units to a house fire Wednesday in the south-central part of the city. A call came to dispatch at 8:50 a.m. that flames and smoke were coming from a home at 935 S. 450 East. First responders called for more assistance, according to Shaun Hirst, assistant fire chief.
OREM, UT
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy