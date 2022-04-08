These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

The precious metal is more attractive when uncertainty abounds in the market. These ETFs are mostly simple, low-cost ways to hedge with gold. Gold exchange-traded funds have performed quite well recently, as the price of their benchmark precious metal has soared nearly 13% over the last 12 months. Company stocks may juice portfolio returns in the short run, but long-term investing success relies on diversification across different asset classes. Investors have historically used gold as a hedge against market volatility, and with the Russia-Ukraine war raging and inflation high, now may be as good a time as any to follow in their footsteps. These seven gold ETFs play the precious metal in different ways, providing a hedge against volatility and uncertainty in a simple, cost-effective investment vehicle.

BUSINESS ・ 27 DAYS AGO