“A few of these moves are kind of tough to pull off in these shoes. If I go down, I’m staying down.”. The crew on the soundstage laughs before cameras once again close in on their target. Clad in red flip-flops, white pants, a black t-shirt and trademark shades, Sammy Hagar launches into a dance and sings along to one of his new songs, “Funky Feng Shui.”

LITITZ, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO