Brooklyn, NY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 173 Johnson Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn

New York YIMBY |
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe affordable housing lottery has launched for 173 Johnson Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by ND Architecture & Design and developed by Watermark Capital, the structure yields 52 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 16 units for residents at 130...

newyorkyimby.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
