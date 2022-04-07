ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Operation Ouch! - Quiz: A-Z of Operation Ouch!

BBC
 3 days ago

20/26...

www.bbc.co.uk

Golf Digest

This is it, this is the dumbest clip in Wheel of Fortune (and game show) history

First off, part of me hates having to use the "This is it" headline construct because a co-worker, Chris Powers, first started using it at The Loop so everytime I use it I feel like I owe him some sort of royalty. And this is on the heels of him (finally) having a tweet go viral earlier this week so he really doesn't need anymore praise. But it really wasn't possible to avoid going this route because this really is it, this is the dumbest clip in Wheel of Fortune/game show/TV history. And I'm sure you'll agree.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Pat Sajak Earns Backlash After Being ‘Rude’ To Contestant

Pat Sajak is earning some backlash after he was apparently rude to a contestant, and fans took clear note of it. Contestant Scott Ingwersen was telling a story during his introduction interview when Sajak interjected with his thoughts on it. The 75-year-old game show host wasn’t impressed with Ingwersen’s “most...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CNET

Wordle Tips and Tricks: The Best Start Words

We all know Wordle can be tricky. Start words are key: "ADIEU" is popular, since it includes four vowels, though game designer Tyler Glaiel suggests the mathematically optimal first guess is "ROATE," which isn't a word I'd heard of (Merriam-Webster informs me it's an obsolete spelling of "rote"). I understand...
TECHNOLOGY
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Officially Get Married (Pics)

People reports that Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera officially got married today at a ceremony in Palm Springs, California. The two spoke with People about the wedding and how it all came together. Here are highlights:. Cabrera on the non-traditional wedding: “It’s very us. The whole thing’s meant to bring...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice surprises royal fans in striking sheer lace dress

Embarking on a rare night out, Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans on Friday evening after she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London. Pictured meeting a friend for dinner, the Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a stunning sheer lace dress by Hill House. In new photos published by Mail Online, Princess Beatrice was seen embracing her friend outside the ultra-exclusive restaurant in Mayfair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Game Haus

What is Kingdom Hearts Missing Link?

The 20th anniversary event for Kingdom Hearts blew the community’s mind. Revealed during the event is a brand new entry to the Kingdom Hearts Franchise, Kingdom Hearts Missing Link. But what is Kingdom Hearts Missing Link? Here is everything known about the game, analyzing gameplay shown in the trailer alongside canonical lore.
VIDEO GAMES

