Statesboro Native Dr. Samose Mays Book Signing Saturday

By DeWayne Grice
 3 days ago
Statesboro native, Dr. Samose Mays will be having a book signing Saturday, April 9th (11:30 – 1pm) at the University Store on the GS Statesboro Campus. The book is entitled, “Leadership Skills from a Former Follower: A Blueprint for Success”. In his first book, Dr. Samose...

