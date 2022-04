Work continues to progress on the renovation and partial residential conversion of the Waldorf Astoria at 305 Park Avenue in Midtown East. Developed by Andrew Miller of Dajia US, the project is dubbed “The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria” and will yield 375 residences designed by Skidmore Owings & Merrill and Jean-Louis Deniot that range from studios to sprawling penthouses, as well as an extensive amenity offering. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is handling sales and marketing of the units, Suffolk Construction Corporation is the general contractor, Pierre-Yves Rochon is in charge of the revamped hotel interiors, and Simon de Pury is the residential art curator for the 625-foot-tall Art Deco landmark, which occupies a full city block bound by Park Avenue to the west, East 49th Street to the south, East 50th Street to the north, and Lexington Avenue to the east.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO