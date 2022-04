Driving down an old backroad, with the windows down and your favorite tune playing through the stereo. Your hair blows in every direction from the warm fresh air hitting your face. You have one arm resting on the window and one hand on the steering wheel. You can see the sunset in your rearview mirror. The distant colors painted beautifully across the sky. You hum along with the song on the stereo and you smile— not because something particularly great happened but because you’re happy with life.

