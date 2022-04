The Gates of Agony have reportedly signed to wrestle in AEW and ROH. The recent ROH Supercard of Honor XV event saw Toa Liona and Kaun debut as The Gates of Agony. They were introduced as the newest clients of Tully Blanchard, before they picked up an easy win over Cheeseburger and Eli Isom. Later in the show, Blanchard introduced Brian Cage as the third member of Tully Blanchard Enterprises, as Cage defeated Ninja Mack. Blanchard will now manage, Kaun, Liona and Cage in ROH, and apparently AEW at times.

