Have you ever stopped and added up how much time you spend behind the wheel? What are the worst commute times for counties across New York State?. Let's be real for a minute- The commute to and from work takes time away from the things you really enjoy like hobbies and time with your family. You may or may not admit it out loud, but getting some of that time back when the pandemic forced you to work from home was actually kind of nice. Why? You didn't have to stress about driving, even if your commute wasn't all that long. Now, you're sacrificing that time again and your commute is more expensive than ever thanks to record high gas prices.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO