Man Arrested After Allegedly Putting Biden ‘I Did That’ Sticker on Gas Pump [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 3 days ago
He was arrested for allegedly putting stickers on private property. A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he allegedly put Anti-Biden stickers on gas pumps at a gas station. Chances are you have seen these stickers around Acadiana...

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

