Tahoe Expedition Academy student recognized for essay on America’s future

By Submitted to the Sierra Sun
Sierra Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere does America go from here? It’s a question with no easy answers, but one Tahoe Expedition Academy student was recently recognized for their thoughts on the matter. Tenth-grade student, Cameron Tatara, placed second in a national essay contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. More than 60,000 students nationwide...

