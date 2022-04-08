ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That Joe Payne channels his inner Liza Minnelli and confronts prejudice on clip for solo single, Live The Dream

By Natasha Scharf
loudersound.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat Joe Payne is stepping out with a tribute to his "number one favourite musical of all time" in the video for his new solo single, Live The Dream. He and a team of 30 cast and crew, including London-based drag king Luke Warm and former The Enid bandmate Max Read,...

www.loudersound.com

