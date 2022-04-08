ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, SD

NOTICE OF INTENT TO CONSTRUCT AN ANIMAL FEEDING OPERATION • Victory Farms LLC South, Kevin Souza

grantcountyreview.com
 3 days ago

NOTICE OF INTENT TO CONSTRUCT AN ANIMAL FEEDING OPERATION • Victory Farms LLC South, Kevin Souza. Notice is hereby given that the SD Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has received an application for state permit coverage under the 2017 General Water Pollution Control Permit for Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations...

grantcountyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

Construction, farm equipment, lawn & garden, and misc.

Loaders: John Deere 644D wheel loader; John Deere 450C crawler loader; Mustang 2054 skid loader w/ 3234hrs. Tractors & Equipment: Ford 5610 4×4 w/ cab; 2014 Kubota BX1860 w/ loader and 54” belly mower 980hrs; Kubota BX2230 w/ 60” belly mower; Kubota BX 1500 w/ 48” belly mower; John Deere 2320 4×4 w/ 800 hrs; New Holland Boomer 24 w/ loader and belly mower 245hrs; International 510 grain drill w/ grass seeder nice, nice drill; New Holland 1431 discbine; woods 1050 10’ back blade; John Deere 337 baler; Glenco 12’ soil finisher; (2) Batco 1335 belt conveyors; Gehl 860 chopper w/ grass head; Century 200gal 3pth sprayer w/ 36’ booms; Luck Now 220 trailer feed mixer w/ scales; 6’ 3pth King Kutter finish mower; 8’ tow behind grader; Ford 6’ snow blade of ford 1500; Dump hoppers for forklift; JLG 20VP manlift w/ new batteries; Pr 3 rib 14L-16.1tires; (30) bales of bridon 9600 baler twine. Trailers/Truck: Miller Tilt Top 20’, 15 ton trailer; 1990 Tri Brook 32’ alum frameless dump trailer w/ liner and tarp; 2007 GMC 1500 4×4 crew cab.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy