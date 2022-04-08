SpaceX and Axiom to send 4 private astronauts on weeklong stay at International Space Station

SpaceX's next new spacecraft to carry astronauts into orbit shares a name with the first capsule to fly an American into space more than 60 years ago. Crew Dragon "Freedom" will make its debut with the launch of SpaceX's Crew-4 mision, which includes NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. Lindgren, who is the mission's commander, revealed the name on Wednesday (March 23).

