SpaceX and Axiom to send 4 private astronauts on weeklong stay at International Space Station

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria will command...

www.cbsnews.com

Space.com

SpaceX Dragon 'Freedom' named for 1st American astronaut's ride into space

SpaceX's next new spacecraft to carry astronauts into orbit shares a name with the first capsule to fly an American into space more than 60 years ago. Crew Dragon "Freedom" will make its debut with the launch of SpaceX's Crew-4 mision, which includes NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. Lindgren, who is the mission's commander, revealed the name on Wednesday (March 23).
Interesting Engineering

New launch date for Axiom, the private ISS trip, caps a hectic week for space exploration

A private company will be sending a mission to the International Space Station for the first time. At least, it will eventually. On Friday, the company behind the project announced another delay. Startup Axiom Space and launch partner SpaceX "are now targeting no earlier than April 3" to launch the mission. The launch was initially slated for last October.
Shropshire Star

Three Russian cosmonauts arrive at International Space Station

The blast-off marked the first space crew launch since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday, the first new faces in space since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine. Russian space corporation Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev...
