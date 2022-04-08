SpaceX and Axiom to send 4 private astronauts on weeklong stay at International Space Station

The commercial spaceflight company Axiom Space is cleared to launch the world's first all-private mission to the International Space Station in April, but only after a critical test of NASA's new Artemis 1 moon rocket. The Ax-1 mission to the International Space Station passed its flight readiness review Friday (March...
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts are set to return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) next week. Two of them, American Mark Vande Hei and Russia's Pyotr Dubrov have spent a total of 355 days on the orbiting observatory after blasting off to space on April 5 last year.
SpaceX's next new spacecraft to carry astronauts into orbit shares a name with the first capsule to fly an American into space more than 60 years ago. Crew Dragon "Freedom" will make its debut with the launch of SpaceX's Crew-4 mision, which includes NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. Lindgren, who is the mission's commander, revealed the name on Wednesday (March 23).
Upgrade work continues outside the space station …. An updated strategy for landing Artemis astronauts on the Moon …. And unsealing pieces of the past … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. Upgrade Work Continues Outside the Space Station. On...
The International Space Station may be set for retirement at the end of the decade, but there's still plenty of life left in the orbiting laboratory. The space station is preparing for more power upgrades as two NASA astronauts conducted their first spacewalk of the year on Tuesday. Astronauts Kayla...
A private company will be sending a mission to the International Space Station for the first time. At least, it will eventually. On Friday, the company behind the project announced another delay. Startup Axiom Space and launch partner SpaceX "are now targeting no earlier than April 3" to launch the mission. The launch was initially slated for last October.
The blast-off marked the first space crew launch since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday, the first new faces in space since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine. Russian space corporation Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev...
