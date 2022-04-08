ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

This Go-To Green Has The Most Pesticides By Weight, Says New Report

MindBodyGreen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It's no secret that fruits and vegetables are an essential part of a nutritious diet. But what happens when the healthy foods we're eating have hidden...

www.mindbodygreen.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Dirty Dozen 2022: See which fruits, veggies have the most and least pesticides

Strawberries and spinach continue to top the annual list of the "Dirty Dozen" fruits and veggies that contain the highest levels of pesticides, followed by three greens (kale, collard and mustard), nectarines, apples, grapes, and bell and hot peppers, according to the Environmental Working Group's 2022 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce.
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
Salon

Check your fridge: More than 30 fruit and veggie products are being recalled over listeria concerns

As convenient and delicious as fresh-cut fruit from the grocery store may be, make sure to proceed with caution in the coming weeks. The Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday that various products processed by Fruit Fresh Up, which is carried at Wegmans and other grocery stores in the New York area, have faced potential exposure to the organism Listeria monocytogenes.
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
Thrillist

Fruit and Vegetables From Wegmans & Other Stores Has Been Recalled Due to Listeria

The Fruit Fresh Up company has announced that it is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as some ready-to-eat dips due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. A hefty list of products processed at its facility in Depew, New York may have come into contact with the dangerous bacteria. The produce was sold under a variety of brand names including Wegmans, Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op, and Tops. Those products were distributed throughout New York and surrounding states, according to the notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
