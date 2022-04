It’s a busy time for Kenny Chesney. He just shot and released a new video for his song “Everyone She Knows.” A cinematic, mini-movie that follows a single woman across the country as she chases her own heart. A song he will no doubt be playing on stage during his upcoming tour. We talked to Kenny about performing on stage and he told us this: “When I look at in to the audience I see this beautiful sea of people that have different lives and they grew up differently they have different religious beliefs different political beliefs but they have one thing common and that is their love of music and that is what connects all of us” SOUNDCUE :16 (OC: connects all of us)

MUSIC ・ 29 DAYS AGO