ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester’s Largest Bloody Mary Bar is This Weekend

By Dunken
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A special event planned for this weekend will raise funds for the southeast Minnesota chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness while letting guests enjoy one of the state's most popular drinks. Rochester’s Largest Bloody Mary Bar is happening on Saturday, April 9th and your ticket will get...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Big Joe’s Ultimate Bloody Mary Cocktail

One of my favorite things to do when having friends over to watch a baseball game is to make a pitcher of my famous Bloody Mary cocktail and let everyone build their own perfect Bloody Mary. The best part is that you're probably making tons of snacks and appetizers already,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fun 104.3

10 Amazing Restaurants in Rochester Serving Brunch on Easter

Grab those fancy clothes and get ready for Easter Sunday on April 17th, 2022! One of the traditions that many families have is heading out for a big meal with those we love. If you are looking for an amazing restaurant in Rochester, Minnesota serving brunch, check out these 10 spots dishing up delicious food.
ROCHESTER, MN
Austonia

Rainey Street's Container Bar, Bungalow to have last hoorah this weekend before new tower moves in

Rainey Street is saying goodbye to two longtime bars this weekend as a new tower will soon be built in the same space.Container Bar, the bar made of seven shipping containers, will host a final "Peace Out" event at noon Sunday. The event will have free breakfast tacos, specials, DJs all day, free silent disco, go-go dancers and more.Since 2014, the bar has hosted DJs, events during South by Southwest and more becoming a staple on Rainey Street. While a new tower is set to be built in its place, the owner Bridget Dunlap told Austin360 that she will be bringing a new entertainment venue to the basement of the new tower.Similarly, Bungalow is also shutting its doors with a final closing party starting at noon Sunday. The bar has been in operation for 10 years. The new tower moving in will be a 55-story condo building by Austin-based firm Urbanspace Real Estate + Interiors called Modern Austin Residences.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Restaurants
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Rochester, MN
Food & Drinks
Fun 104.3

The Best Donuts in Minnesota Aren’t Available Anymore

It wasn't all that long ago that their donuts were proclaimed the Best in Minnesota, but now you can't get them anymore. I don't know that I've ever had a bad donut, but when it comes to the best donuts, a prestigious national food magazine last year determined that here in Minnesota, you'll find them about an hour and 53 minutes away from Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's annual Fringe Festival to open submissions

ROCHESTER, (WHEC) — The KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival's annual show submission process begins on Wednesday, March 30, and ends on Wednesday, May 4 at noon. Submissions to perform in the festival begin on March 30 at noon and close five weeks later on May 4 at noon. You can click here to apply. It is free to register.
ROCHESTER, NY
Fun 104.3

Rochester’s “Friday Food Truck” Event Starts This Week

6-years ago the City of Rochester passed a Food Truck ordinance and business has been booming ever since. I see food trucks all of the time and, as the weather starts to warm up, you’ll see more and more of them around town. A special lunch event will be...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloody Mary#Champagne#Cheese#Food Drink#Nami Se Mn#World Pub
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's Corn Hill Fest to return in 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a two-year absence, Rochester's Corn Hill Arts Festival will return in 2022. The annual event that features weaves together food, drinks, music, and arts, will be back on July 9 and 10. “The festival has deep roots in the community, and we are thrilled...
ROCHESTER, NY
Fun 104.3

How to Get Free Starbucks in April At Two Rochester Locations

You can get a free cup of Starbucks coffee at two Rochester Starbucks locations!. April is Donate Life Month, where you're encouraged to sign up to be an organ donor (if you are already signed up, AWESOME...please remind your family, OK?). But it is also a month to help out the Gift of Life Transplant House on Second Street in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
Richmond.com

Top five weekend events: St. Patrick's Day celebrations, bar crawls & GalaxyCon

We hope you saved a sick day. Come the third week of March, office cubicles tend to empty and Zoom calls have a bit more background noise — whether it’s an Irish acoustic trio or the whistle from a referee. If you’re lucky enough to take the day off to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day or the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments — or simply looking to get out of the house — you have plenty of options.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual New Dessert

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report Frosty, for example, has been served since 1969 with barely any changes beyond price. It was 35 cents in 1969 and today it's 99 cents, which is still reasonable if you consider how much inflation has boosted our food costs today. Taco Bell's...
RESTAURANTS
Fun 104.3

Loud Scary Noises Reported in Downtown Rochester Near Mayo Clinic

I was scrolling through Facebook and saw a post from someone asking about an explosion in downtown Rochester near Mayo Clinic. I was immediately concerned because I know how many people work in that area. I have a great view of the downtown area from my office so I peaked out to see if there was mass chaos. Everything looked normal. I asked my news team if they had heard anything about an explosion - They hadn't.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

20 Things to Do Within 30 Miles of Rochester, MN

Whether you live in the area or you're just visiting Rochester, Minnesota at one point or another you'll most likely be on the hunt for something to do. There are all sorts of attractions in Rochester and in the surrounding area. It all depends on what you like to do, the time of year, and how much time you have available.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy