MaKenzie Mitchell performs music under the name Kenz. It’s not just a stage name, it’s what her grandmother, Tereasa Mitchell, has called her since she was little. The 18-year-old Crowley’s Ridge Academy senior is set to graduate in May. She plans to attend Freed-Hardeman University and major in English, but music will continue to be a big part of her life. She’s thinking about minoring in music.

PARAGOULD, AR ・ 26 DAYS AGO