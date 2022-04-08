ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian is fatally struck by police van in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by...

Daily News

Man fatally struck by Brooklyn train after falling between moving subway cars

A man walking between moving subway cars in Brooklyn fell to the tracks and died, police said Monday. The victim was moving between cars on a Manhattan-bound F train when he fell near the Seventh Ave. station in Park Slope about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, cops said. He was then struck by the train and died at the scene. Cops are still trying to determine his identity. ©2022 New York Daily News. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Fatally Struck by Car on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden

Police have identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Hamden on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to Dixwell Avenue near North Street around 3:30 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian struck. Authorities said the person who was struck was transported to Yale New Haven...
HAMDEN, CT
Daily News

Pedestrian, 88, fatally struck by driver pulling out of Queens parking lot: ‘He always went out to walk’

An 88-year-old man was fatally struck by a driver pulling out of a Queens restaurant parking lot, police said Sunday. Thomas Soong was crossing mid-block in Flushing when the driver of a 2018 Honda Fit making a left turn out of the Butcher’s Cut Korean restaurant parking lot crashed into him about 9:20 p.m. March 11, cops said. Neighbors said Soong had a lot of life left in him when he was hit. ...
QUEENS, NY
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

5 years ago, a woman and her 8-month-old baby vanished after a trip to the beach. What happened to Keir and Chloe?

On April 30, 2017, 34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she was taking her 8-month-old baby, Chloe, to Buckroe Beach to spend the day with a friend. The beach was only a 4-minute drive from Keir's home in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton, Virginia, however, According to The Charley Project, Keir and Chloe never arrived. Five years later, they remain missing.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Police: Man Dies After Being Run Over By Car Wile Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man died after being run over by a vehicle he was attempting to steal a catalytic converter from in south Sacramento early Monday morning, police said. The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4:45 a.m. to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Methodist Hospital on Timberlake Way. This is near the Cosumnes River Boulevard exit off of Highway 99. The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was identified as Jose Adolfo Rangel, 28. Investigators said Rangel was tampering with the vehicle at the time of the collision. The driver of the vehicle spoke with officers at the scene. Sacramento police said the investigation remains active.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Freeport

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Freeport. Detectives say a 66-year-old man was traveling west on Sunrise Highway near South Main Street around 8 p.m. when he hit a pedestrian. The unidentified 49-year-old man suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to a hospital.
FREEPORT, NY
KDRV

Pedestrian killed in fatal crash identified

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The pedestrian killed in Thursday's fatal crash on Table Rock Rd. has been identified by police as 36-year old Misty Dawn Hall of Central Point. The Jackson County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team is continuing their investigation into the crash. At 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 24,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Cameras Capture Fiery Crash Involving Suspected Impaired Driver In North Metro

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a box truck on a north metro overpass Monday afternoon, causing a fiery chain reaction. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 10 over MN 65 in Spring Lake Park. RAW VIDEO: Car Strikes Box Truck On Metro Highway A MnDOT camera captured the incident, showing a speeding sedan driving erratically onto the highway from an on-ramp. The sedan strikes the front of the eastbound box truck, causing the truck driver to overcorrect and smash into the highway’s side wall, nearly driving off the overpass onto MN 65. The box truck then becomes engulfed in flames. There were only two drivers involved in the crash, and both suffered injuries described as non-life threatening. Investigators suspect the driver of the sedan was “driving while impaired.” The state patrol is investigating. Eastbound Hwy. 10 is still closed as of early Monday evening.
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian struck and killed by Caltrain in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Caltrain in Menlo Park Friday morning, SamTrans officials said. The collision with northbound train #113 and the individual happened on the tracks between Watkins Avenue and Encinal Avenue, officials said. The pedestrian was trespassing on the tracks, according to authorities.
MENLO PARK, CA

