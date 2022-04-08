31 People Who Did A Dumb Thing, And Had The Audacity To Just Go With It
1. Like the TikTokers who put their phone on a conveyor belt enough times to warrant this plea:
Mildly infuriating that a restaurant would need to put a sign up because of tiktoks from mildlyinfuriating
2. And the landlord who thought this was a good idea:
Look at this jerk of a land lord from mildlyinfuriating
3. The contractor who put this elevator together:
The close-door button fell off, revealing it was never connected to the control panel. from mildlyinfuriating
4. The roommate who saw mold, then doubled down:
Roommates rice cooker has turned into brain-like tissue. He refuses to clean it, and leaves it on the shared kitchen counter. from mildlyinfuriating
5. The person who said, "Welp, guess this is what they wanted," while making this sign:
My wife just got this huge banner for work. Perfect. from mildlyinfuriating
6. The builder who made this mess:
Renovations done to 500-year-old Caldwell Tower in Scotland from mildlyinfuriating
7. The person who did this dumb thing:
Removing a cheap mirror glued to the wall, only to find an even cheaper mirror glued to the wall beneath it. from mildlyinfuriating
8. The contractor who maybe shouldn't be a contractor:
Contractor got angry and left the job when we asked him to use the spacers we bought for the backsplash from mildlyinfuriating
9. The person who thought no one would notice this:
My neighbor spent a ton of money on a granite mailbox post. They used an “O” instead of a zero to make the street number. It annoys me every time I walk by. from mildlyinfuriating
10. The landlady who really DGAF, even with her own property:
Our toilet seat broke so the landlady sent us a new one and ignored our request for it to be square from mildlyinfuriating
11. The person who made this small, but truly annoying mistake (look toward the middle, bottom, right):
I was waiting for a dentist appointment and I noticed the floor. from mildlyinfuriating
12. And the person who made this mess:
Just... why? from mildlyinfuriating
13. The person who fashioned this useless sanitizer station:
Now how am I supposed to use that... from mildlyinfuriating
14. The retail worker who needs a little more guidance:
This clothing store that hung its shirts sideways… from mildlyinfuriating
15. The person who designed this training program:
Applying online at Best Buy from mildlyinfuriating
16. And the dum-dum who made this test:
Smh from mildlyinfuriating
17. The person who is OK with their laptop being like this:
it just bothers me. from mildlyinfuriating
18. The rude designer who decided women's pockets should be virtually useless:
I just want a bigger pocket please, is that too much to ask for? Sincerely, Women everywhere from mildlyinfuriating
19. The nature-hater who created this mess:
If only there was a cheaper, aesthetically pleasing, more natural way to get shade. from mildlyinfuriating
20. This improviser who made a choice (the wrong choice) and ran with it:
How they fixed the pavement near my house 🤦🏼♂️ from mildlyinfuriating
21. The creative monster who made this:
My bedroom floor was built with a dip in it for no reason from mildlyinfuriating
22. This person who reallllly needs to change their ways:
The way my GF "puts away the groceries" still in the bag from mildlyinfuriating
23. The contractor who made this awful decision:
To the guy that said his house is infinite content for this sub.. I call your crooked floor vent and raise you 3/4 of an electrical outlet from mildlyinfuriating
24. The person who built this headache of a shower:
House sitting for uncle. Reached the final boss of the game "unfamiliar shower controls" from mildlyinfuriating
25. The engraver who was apparently on autopilot when they did this:
Well from mildlyinfuriating
26. This manager who should maybe rethink their policy:
I love my brewery but this makes no sense from mildlyinfuriating
27. The person who put this kitchen gadget together:
Mildly infuriating level : Refund from mildlyinfuriating
28. The monster who decided this painted mess was OK:
But how? from mildlyinfuriating
29. Whoever the heck put this cooktop together:
This cooktop from mildlyinfuriating
