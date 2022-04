The sort of car that built BMW's reputation, now with added electricity. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The 4 Series Gran Coupe was always one of our favourite BMWs, a stylish but useful hatchback, and about as big as you'd want a car to be. And of course a joy to drive. Well the i4 apparently gives you all that, but propelled by electricity. Truth be told it's not that simple. To make it worthy of the name, BMW had to change almost all the underfloor and re-shape the suspension to make room for battery and motors. So now the Tesla Model 3 has a serious rival from a company that does what 'legacy' car companies can do best.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO