ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Slick Roads And Accidents In Rochester Area

By Kim David
Sasquatch 107.7
Sasquatch 107.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conditions should improve by late morning. Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over...

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
earnthenecklace.com

Dawn Stevens Leaving Fox 9: Where Is the Minneapolis Anchor Going?

Minneapolis residents have started their mornings with Dawn Stevens on Fox 9 for over a decade now. So they were very dejected when Dawn Stevens announced she is leaving KMSP. She was with Fox 9 for years before she anchored the morning show, and it wouldn’t be the same without her. Her regular viewers and followers want to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. Some wonder if this is her retirement or if she will be on broadcast TV again. Stevens answered all these queries before signing off from Fox 9.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Bloomington Homeowner Finds a Note in the Wall from Past Owner

A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner. As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
KEYC

Fans support Minnesota State with viewing parties in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State hockey fans from around the state have been flocking to Boston, Mass., all week to attend the Frozen Four, but those who couldn’t attend in person are still showing their support for the Mavericks back at home. Viewing parties for the game...
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Beloved southeast Minnesota sportscaster Pat Lund dies

Members of Minnesota's broadcast community are mourning the death of longtime Rochester-area sports director Pat Lund. Lund died this past week after along battle with an illness, according to KTTC-TV. Lund retired in 2020 after 30 years covering sports at KTTC, which is southeastern Minnesota's NBC affiliate owned by Gray...
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Norsemen Win, Bennies and Johnnies Earn Doubleheader Splits

The St. Cloud Norsemen earned a shutout win over Minot, the College of St. Benedict softball team and St. John's University baseball team each earned a split in their doubleheaders, the St. Cloud State University softball team came up short in both of their games, and the Minnesota Twins dropped game two to Seattle on Saturday. On Sunday the St. Cloud State and SCTCC baseball teams will both play doubleheaders, the Minnesota Wild will return to the ice, and the Timberwolves will close out the regular season against Chicago.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#The Baseball Hall Of Fame
Sasquatch 107.7

Work Begins Monday On Major Downtown Rochester Project

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A major street/pedestrian project in downtown Rochester is scheduled to begin Monday. It’s called Discovery Walk and it will affect foot and vehicle traffic for months. The project will completely remake the stretch of 2nd Ave SW between the Plummer Building and Soldiers...
ROCHESTER, MN
Eater

What to Eat at Target Field, Home of the Minnesota Twins

After a delayed home opener, baseball season is back in full swing at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis. Friday, April 8, the Twins lost their opening game to the Seattle Mariners in a 2-1 defeat — but beyond the drama on the pitch, Minnesota baseball fans have a whole season of exciting new dining options from local restaurants and food vendors to enjoy in 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy