The Oscars made a lot of breaks from Academy Awards tradition this year in an attempt to boost the show’s ratings. They gave out a bunch of awards before the show even began, they threw in some extra musical performances, and they had extreme sports athletes show up to honor the 60th anniversary of James Bond for some reason. No one is going to remember any of that. What they’re going to remember is the shocking moment that Will Smith reacted to Chris Rock making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair by walking onto the stage, hitting Rock square in the face, and then returning to his seat.

